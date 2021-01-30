CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » Europe News » Greek police seize large…

Greek police seize large cocaine haul, arrest 3 suspects

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 6:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police have seized a haul of 324 kilograms (714 pounds) of pure cocaine and arrested three people in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

They said Saturday that the suspects planned to mix the cocaine with other substances and sell it in Greece and other markets. It would have had a street value of 100 million euros.

The operation, conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Athens office, took place Friday, police said.

The three, a 37-year-old Albanian citizen, a 36-year-old Croat and a 35-year-old Greek citizen born in Albania, were arrested in central Thessaloniki as they met to decide how to sell the cocaine. A van containing most of the 260 packages was impounded and an apartment rented by the Croat was searched.

The three will appear before an examining magistrate later Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

Space acquisition office starts organization for the future

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up