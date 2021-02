FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story January 27, 2021, about global talks on how to tax big technology companies,…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story January 27, 2021, about global talks on how to tax big technology companies, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the company KPMG on second reference.

