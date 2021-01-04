INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
4 Russian soldiers die, over 40 injured in road crash

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 1:05 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — At least four Russian soldiers died and more than 40 others were injured Monday in a traffic crash near Moscow, officials said.

The Defense Ministry said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a convoy of military buses on a highway just northwest of the capital. Two of the victims were killed on the spot and two others died on their way to a hospital.

Authorities said that more 40 servicemen were injured, and those in grave condition were rushed to hospitals by helicopters.

Russian news reports said that the convoy of buses had stopped after the leading vehicle had a malfunction, and the truck crashed into them from behind.

