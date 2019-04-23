202
Home » Europe News » New photos mark 1st…

New photos mark 1st birthday of Britain’s Prince Louis

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 4:46 am 04/23/2019 04:46am
Share

Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, have released new photos of their youngest child Prince Louis to celebrate his first birthday.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, have released new photos of their youngest child Prince Louis to celebrate his first birthday.

Prince Louis reached the milestone on Tuesday.

The photos, taken by Kate, show him playing in the garden of the family’s home in Norfolk, on England’s eastern coast.

Louis is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father, Prince William, his brother, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 on Sunday.

He has largely been kept out of the public eye since he was born.

Related Gallery

The royal babies

Photos of the royal babies born to Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Europe News Gardening Tips kensington palace Life & Style Living News prince louis prince louis photos royal babies william and kate World News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Today in History: April 23
Celebrity birthdays April 21-27
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity deaths
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600