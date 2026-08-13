US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau) 2. “The Unknown” by Riley Sager (Dutton) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

2. “The Unknown” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

3. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

5. “The Lion & the Deathless Dark” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

6. “Daggermouth” by H.M. Wolfe (Scarlett)

7. “You’ll Be Sorry” by Lisa Gardner (Grand Central)

8. “A Trade of Blood” by Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey)

9. “The Amateur” by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)

10. “The Country Road Murders” by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

11. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

12. “Sea of Charms” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

13. “Mad Mabel” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

14. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

15. “Meet Me in Paris” by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Regime Change” by Haberman & Swan (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Welcome to Your Life” by Roland Orzabal (Dey Street)

3. “Your Fellow Americans” by Peter Santenello (Simon & Schuster)

4. “You Can Do Beautiful Things” by Galey Alix (Rodale)

5. “How Lucky Am I” by Christian Watson (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial Press)

7. “Biological War” by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton)

8. “More, Please!” by Rachel Mansfield (Simon Element)

9. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

10. “The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery” by W. Lee Warren (Tyndale Refresh)

11. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

12. “This Moment Matters” by Ruth Chou Simons (Thomas Nelson)

13. “Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About” by Isabel Klee (Morrow)

14. “Communion” by JD Vance (Harper)

15. “The Land and Its People” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Adversary to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

2. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Just for the Plot” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

6. “Death Row” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Vintage)

9. “Kagurabachi, Vol. 8” by Takeru Hokazono (Viz)

10. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

11. “Pink Ink” by Avina St. Graves (Gallery)

12. “A Fatal Crossing” by Tom Hindle (Dutton)

13. “The Never Queen” by Nikki St. Crowe (ZPN)

14. “The Lunatics” by Navessa Allen (Forever)

15. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.