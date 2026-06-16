US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending June 12: Nonfiction 1. Dr. Death, hosted by Laura Beil (Audible) 2. The Let…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending June 12:

Nonfiction

1. Dr. Death, hosted by Laura Beil (Audible)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

3. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Reconstruction: The Unfinished Promise by Malcolm Gladwell and Barack Obama, narrated by Malcolm Gladwell, Barack Obama, Wyatt Cenac, Jelani Cobb, Kai Wright, Ashley C Ford, Manisha Sinha, Kellie Carter Jackson and Kidada E. Williams (Audible Originals)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

7. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

8. Famesick by Lena Dunham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

2. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

3. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

5. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

6. The Divorce by Freida McFadden, narrated by January LaVoy, Edoardo Ballerini and Marin Ireland (Dreamscape Media)

7. Harvest Season by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Robert Hatchet, Samantha Brentmoor and the author (Zando Penguin Audio)

8. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

10. A Parade of Horribles by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

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