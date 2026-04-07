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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

April 7, 2026, 12:01 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Idiot – Serial

2. The Morgan Stewart Show – SiriusXM Podcasts

3. Big Bro with Kid Cudi – Wave

4. Ark News Daily – Ark Media

5. The Lovable Reunion – iHeartMedia and The Volume

6. Critical Darlings – Blank Check Productions

7. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr. Global

8. Rorschach: Murder at City Hall – iHeart True Crime

9. The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer – TODAY

10. You Wish – Holly Madison

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