Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. The Idiot – Serial
2. The Morgan Stewart Show – SiriusXM Podcasts
3. Big Bro with Kid Cudi – Wave
4. Ark News Daily – Ark Media
5. The Lovable Reunion – iHeartMedia and The Volume
6. Critical Darlings – Blank Check Productions
7. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr. Global
8. Rorschach: Murder at City Hall – iHeart True Crime
9. The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer – TODAY
10. You Wish – Holly Madison
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