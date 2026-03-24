Music Review: Ozzy tribute highlights Black Label Society’s riff-filled ‘Engines of Demolition’

Black Label Society immediately steps on the gas on “Engines of Demolition” and delivers the hard-rockin’ riffs, bluesy grooves and…

Black Label Society immediately steps on the gas on “Engines of Demolition” and delivers the hard-rockin’ riffs, bluesy grooves and soulful ballads that have consistently marked the heavy metal outfit fronted by Zakk Wylde for nearly 30 years.

But the brakes fully come on – and maybe even a few tears – with a highly anticipated tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, Wylde’s longtime buddy and bandmate, on BLS’ 12th studio album, out on Friday.

“Ozzy’s Song,” the 13th track, starts with a somber piano and gentle acoustic guitar – both played by Wylde – as Black Label Society’s founder bares all in a heart-wrenching, but appropriately rock-filled homage to Osbourne, the heavy metal superstar who died last July at 76.

“The skies may cry / But I’ll be holding on, holding on,” Wylde sings softly without mentioning Osbourne by name, making it relatable to anyone who has experienced loss. “When all is said and done / I couldn’t ask for more.”

Midway through, Wylde rips into an electric solo, an emotional compilation of his work over parts of nearly four decades with Osbourne’s solo band.

While it might be the most-talked about track on BLS’ first album since 2021’s “Doom Crew Inc.,” it’s hardly the only one that shines.

“Engines of Demolition” includes Dario Lorina (guitar), John DeServio (bass) and Jeff Fabb (drums). Wylde spent the last four years writing and recording in between stints playing on Pantera’s celebration tours, which honored the metal band’s history with its surviving members.

Wylde released four singles over the last 18 months as album appetizers. “The Gallows” is dark and brooding. “Lord Humungus,” a nod to the villain in the 1981 film “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior,” is an anthemic foot-tapper. Wylde’s strong vocals highlight the groove-laced “Broken and Blind.”

“Name in Blood,” the latest single, is the tone-setting opening track with a signature solo by Wylde and a bold, declarative chorus.

“I give you all I’ve got,” he sings. “I give you my name in blood.”

There are few weak spots, even with “Better Days & Wiser Times” and “Back to Me” and their lighter, country-tinged flavors – which appear throughout Black Label Society’s catalog.

Chugging guitars make “Gatherer of Souls” instantly catchy. “Above & Below” has haunting melodies and an angelic chorus, almost as if the battle of good and evil plays out on your speakers.

“Pedal to the Floor,” “Broken Pieces” and “The Stranger,” which lead up to “Ozzy’s Song,” are riff-heavy and quick sing-alongs.

“I’ll walk through the fires of hell,” Wylde sings on “Pedal to the Floor.” “To get to what makes me feel alive.”

And for longtime — and new — Black Label Society fans, “Engines of Demolition” does exactly that.

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“Engines of Demolition” by Black Label Society

Four stars out of five.

On repeat: “Name In Blood,” “Broken and Blind,” “Lord Humungus,” “Pedal to the Floor”

Skip it: “Better Days & Wiser Times” (Only to keep the rock energy high)

For fans of: Ozzy Osbourne, biker metal, sick guitar riffs

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