Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. The Idiot – Serial
2. The Morgan Stewart Show – SiriusXM Podcasts
3. Ark News Daily – Ark Media
4. America’s Most Infamous Crimes with Katie Ring – Crime House
5. Forecast 2050 – Nebular
6. Critical Darlings – Blank Check Productions
7. Not Married To This with Serena & Joe – SiriusXM Podcasts
8. Tell Me I’m a Good Mom with Lo Bosworth – Dear Media
9. The In-Between Years with Dr. Sheryl – Good Inside
10. Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast – Marvel Television, Disney+
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