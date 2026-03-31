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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

March 31, 2026, 12:15 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Idiot – Serial

2. The Morgan Stewart Show – SiriusXM Podcasts

3. Ark News Daily – Ark Media

4. America’s Most Infamous Crimes with Katie Ring – Crime House

5. Forecast 2050 – Nebular

6. Critical Darlings – Blank Check Productions

7. Not Married To This with Serena & Joe – SiriusXM Podcasts

8. Tell Me I’m a Good Mom with Lo Bosworth – Dear Media

9. The In-Between Years with Dr. Sheryl – Good Inside

10. Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast – Marvel Television, Disney+

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