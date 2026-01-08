US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown) 2. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey) 3. “The Widow” by John…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

2. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

3. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

5. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Brimstone (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

7. “We Who Will Die (deluxe ed.)” by Stacia Stark (Avon)

8. “Mona’s Eyes” by Thomas Schlesser (Europa)

9. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

10. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

11. “Return of the Spider” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

12. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

13. “Katabasis” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voy)

14. “The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

15. “Remain” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “1929” by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

2. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

3. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

4. “Good Things” by Samin Nosrat (Random House)

5. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

6. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. “The Miracles Among Us” by Marc Siegel (Harper Influence)

8. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

9. “Puzzle Mania!” by Joel Fagliano (Authors Equity)

10. “The Overthinker’s Guide to Making Decisions” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

11. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

12. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

13. “To Rescue the American Spirit” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

14. “The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Liveright)

15. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “In Your Dreams” by Sarah Adams (Dell)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

5. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

6. “Solo Leveling, Vol. 14″ by Chugong (Ize)

7. “The Atomic Habits Workbook” by James Clear (Avery)

8. “Caught Up” by Liz Tomforde (Entangled)

9. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Murder at Holly House” by Denzil Meyrick (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

13. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

14. “The Will of the Many” by James Islington (Saga)

15. “Mate” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

_____

