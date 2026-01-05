US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown) 2. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 3. “The Secret of…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

2. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

4. “Mona’s Eyes” by Thomas Schlesser (Europa)

5. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

6. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

7. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Brimstone (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

9. “Return of the Spider” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Remain” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

11. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

12. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

13. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

14. “Nash Falls” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

15. “Fourth Wing (wing and claw ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “1929” by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

3. “Puzzle Mania!” by Joel Fagliano (Authors Equity)

4. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

5. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

6. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

7. “Guinness World Records 2026” by – (Guinness World Records)

8. “Good Things” by Samin Nosrat (Random House)

9. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

10. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

11. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

12. “The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Liveright)

13. “The Miracles Among Us” by Marc Siegel (Harper Influence)

14. “To Rescue the American Spirit” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

15. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

3. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

4. “Murder at Holly House” by Denzil Meyrick (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story (expanded ed.)” by Jeffrey Mason (Hear Your Story)

6. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Atomic Habits Workbook” by James Clear (Avery)

8. “The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All, Vol. 3” by Sumiko Arai (Yen)

9. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

11. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

12. “The Will of the Many” by James Islington (Saga)

13. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Merry Murdle” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

15. “Dad, I Want to Hear Your Story (expanded ed.)” by Jeffrey Mason (Hear Your Story)

