Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

January 6, 2026, 11:28 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Always Here, Abby Howard and Abby Howard ‘ Daylight Media

2. The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg

3. Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon, Crossway

4. Killer In The Code, Michael Connelly

5. Puck It! A Penetrating Analysis of Heated Rivalry, Podcastica

6. The Don’t Call Me White Girl Show, MonaLoveMedia

7. BETH’S DEAD, Deadline Podcast

8. Percy Jackson and The Olympians Official Podcast, Disney Branded Television, 20th Century

9. Living Unoffended Podcast, Brant Hansen

10. Very Vehicular, 321 Action Action

