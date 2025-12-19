US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday) 3. “The…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

5. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

6. “Mona’s Eyes” by Thomas Schlesser (Europa Editions)

7. “Return of the Spider” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Nash Falls” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

9. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11. “Brimstone (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

12. “Tailored Realities” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

13. “Exit Strategy” by Child/Child (Bantam)

14. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Witherspoon/Coben (Grand Central)

15. “Remain” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

3. “1929″ by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

4. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

5. “Guinness World Records 2026″ – (Guinness World Records)

6. “The Miracles Among Us” by Marc Siegel (Harper Influence)

7. “Puzzle Mania!” by Joel Fagliano (Authors Equity)

8. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

9. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

10. “The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Liveright)

11. “Good Things” by Samin Nosrat (Random House)

12. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

13. “Family of Spies” by Christine Kuehn (Celadon)

14. “The American Revolution” by Ward/Burns (Knopf)

15. “To Rescue the American Spirit” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Murder at Holly House” by Denzil Meyrick (Poisoned Pen)

3. “The Atomic Habits Workbook” by James Clear (Avery)

4. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

6. “My Blade, Your Back” by K.M. Moronova (Bloom)

7. “The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

8. “Merry Murdle” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

9. “Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

11. “Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story (expanded ed.)” by Jeffrey Mason (Hear Your Story)

12. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Good Spirits” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

14. “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2026″ by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac)

15. “Sweet Venom” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

