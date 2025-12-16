US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press) 2. The Long Game by Rachel…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

2. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

3. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

4. The Widow by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

6. Nash Falls by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Exit Strategy by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Heir Apparent by Rebecca Armitage (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

10. Return of the Spider by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Good Spirits by B.K. Borison (HarperCollins Publishers )

3. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. Heated Rivalry (Game Changers) by Rachel Reid (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation (Unabridged) by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

9. The Widow: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

