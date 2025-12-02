US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press) 2. Tom Clancy Executive Power by…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

2. Tom Clancy Executive Power by Brian Andrews & Jeffrey Wilson (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Widow by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

4. Nash Falls by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Exit Strategy by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Robert B. Parker’s Showdown by Mike Lupica Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

8. Brimstone by Callie Hart (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Summer Island by Kristin Hannah (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Widow: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

5. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Audio )

6. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

7. Red Rising (Red Rising) by Pierce Brown (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Brimstone by Callie Hart (Podium Publishing SubCo LLC)

9. 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation (Unabridged) by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Sunrise on the Reaping (The Hunger Games) by Suzanne Collins (INaudio, LLC)

