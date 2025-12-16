Fans celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday in Britain and beyond

LONDON (AP) — Fans of Jane Austen celebrated the acclaimed author’s 250th birthday on Tuesday with a church service in…

LONDON (AP) — Fans of Jane Austen celebrated the acclaimed author’s 250th birthday on Tuesday with a church service in her home village, festive visits to her house and a virtual party for those paying tribute from afar.

Thousands of enthusiasts around the world have already taken part in a yearlong celebration of one of English literature’s greats, who penned “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense and Sensibility” and other beloved novels.

On Tuesday — to mark 250 years since she was born on Dec. 16, 1775 — Jane Austen’s House, in the southern English village of Chawton, hosted talks, tours and performances for dozens of visitors. Celebrations concluded with an online party for fans from all over the world.

“Regency dress strongly encouraged,” organizers said, adding that more than 500 people from countries as far-flung as Chile, Kazakhstan and Belarus had signed up for the Zoom party.

The cottage, now a museum with Austen artifacts, was where the author lived for the last years of her life and where she wrote all six of her novels.

“It has been an absolute joy to spend 2025 celebrating the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth. It has been a year filled with laughter, love, community and inspiration,” said Lizzie Dunford, director of Jane Austen’s House. “Here’s to the next 250 years.”

A church service featuring music and readings was held in Steventon, the rural village where she was born.

Fans, who call themselves “Janeites,” have marked the anniversary year with Regency balls and festivals staged in the U.K., U.S. and beyond.

Over the weekend, the city of Bath, where Austen lived for five years, hosted the Yuletide Jane Austen Birthday Ball, the finale of many grand costumed events held there this year.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.