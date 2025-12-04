AMC Entertainment CEO remains in charge of world’s largest theater chain after stroke

WASHINGTON (AP) — AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron suffered a minor stroke last month but is recovering rapidly and will…

WASHINGTON (AP) — AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron suffered a minor stroke last month but is recovering rapidly and will continue to lead the world’s biggest movie theater chain, the company said Thursday.

Aron, 71, suffered the stroke while on a business trip in London, where he immediately received emergency medical care, the company said.

Besides an initial slurring of speech, AMC says Aron has shown no loss of cognitive brain function and that he expects to make a “speedy and full recovery.”

“Given his mental acuity and physical resilience, Mr. Aron remains in full command at the helm of AMC and continues to perform his duties as chairman, chief executive officer and president,” AMC said in a release. “He has kept in close and constant communication with the board of directors of AMC, with respect both to the prognosis for his recovery as well as the general business affairs of the company.”

AMC has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, when the company was forced to close theaters, furlough staff and logged a 2020 loss of $4.6 billion. Sales have gradually improved each year since, but the company has still not posted a full-year profit.

The rise of streaming video services in the wake of the pandemic has also put the squeeze on movie theaters as people increasingly stay home to watch movies and other shows.

Following the peak of the pandemic, retail investors poured money into AMC stock as part of the meme stock craze, sending its shares from around $11 each to nearly $340 in June of 2021. After a gradual two-year decline, AMC shares collapsed in August of 2023 and are now trading just above $2.

Aron also led AMC’s charge into cryptocurrency in 2021, when the theater chain began accepting a handful of digital coins as payment for theater tickets, popcorn and other concessions. That same year it also issued digital, non-fungible tokens, called NFTs, to ticket buyers and shareholders.

As of the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2025, AMC said it has about 860 theaters and 9,600 screens worldwide.

