US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Not Quite Dead Yet” by Holly Jackson (Bantam)

2. “The Hamptons Lawyer” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

3. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Vol. 2″ by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

5. “The Enchanted Greenhouse” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

6. “Arcana Academy” by Elise Kova (Del Rey)

7. “An Inside Job” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

8. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

10. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

11. “Rose in Chains” by Julie Soto (Forever)

12. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

15. “The Woman in Suite 11″ by Ruth Ware (Scout)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Idaho Four” by Patterson/Ward (Little, Brown)

3. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

4. “The Greatest Story Ever Told” by Bear Grylls (Hodder Faith)

5. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

6. “My Good Side” by Scheana Shay (Grand Central)

7. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

8. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

9. “Butler” by Salena Zito (Center Street)

10. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

11. “The Book of Alchemy” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

12. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

13. “ArnieTex” by Arnie Segovia (DK)

14. “A Marriage at Sea” by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead)

15. “The Mission” by Tim Weiner (Mariner)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

4. All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

5. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

6. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

8. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

10. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “Chasing Shelter” by Catherine Cowles (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

12. “Till Summer Do Us Part” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

13. “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, Vol. 1″ by singNsong (Ize)

14. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

15. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

