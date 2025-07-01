US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. What Could Go Wrong?…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. What Could Go Wrong? by Scott Z. Burns, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

6. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

8. Go One More by Nick Bare, narrated by the author (Brilliance Audio)

9. Early American Sex Scandals by Cassandra Good and The Great Courses, narrated by Cassandra Good (Audible Originals)

10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

Fiction

1. The Waitress by K. L. Slater, performed by Claudia Jessie (Audible Originals)

2. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Audio)

3. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

4. The Hiking Trip by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Sara Poyzer (Audible Studios)

5. Severed Heart by Kate Stewart, narrated by Grayson Owens and Leila Allarie (Podium Audio)

6. Sacrilege by Nyasha Hatendi, performed by Caleb McLaughlin, Jessica Mikayla, Christina Elmore, Kevin Carroll, Tapiwa Mutingwende, Tongayi Chirisa, Charmaine Bingwa, Denise Khumalo and Tendai Maduwa (Audible Originals)

7. The Housemaid’s Wedding by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman and Edoardo Ballerini (Dreamscape Media)

8. Flybot by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Originals)

9. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, narrated by Hattie Morahan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Richard Armitage, Joanne Froggatt, Tamaryn Payne, Gemma Whelan, Louise Brealey and Patience Tomlinson (Simon & Schuster Audio)

