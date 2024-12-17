Live Radio
Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

December 17, 2024, 1:40 PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Wave Orginals

2. Deadly Mirage, Dateline NBC

3. The Oprah Podcast, Harpo

4. Not Loveline, Tana Mongeau and Trish Paytas

5. Extra Dirty with Hallie Batchelder, SiriusXM Podcasts

6. The Rest Is Classified, Goalhanger

7. The Rise and Fall of Diddy, Wondery

8. Sherlock Holmes Short Stories, Noiser

9. The Genome Killer, Voyage Media

10. Karen Hunter Is Awesome!, SiriusXM Podcasts

