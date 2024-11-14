US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue) 2. “The Grey Wolf” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

2. “The Grey Wolf” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

3. “In Too Deep” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

4. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

5. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “Under the Oak Tree, Vol. 1″ by Suji Kim (Inklore)

7. “The Waiting” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Things We Never Got Over (collector’s ed.) “Lucy Score (Bloom)

10. “Things We Left Behind (collector’s ed.)” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

11. “Things We Hide from the Light (collector’s ed.)” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

12. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

13. “The Blue Hour” by Paula Hawkins (Mariner)

14. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

15. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

2. “Turkuaz Kitchen” by Betül Tunç (Ten Speed)

3. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

7. “War” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

9. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

10. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

11. “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Presley/Keough (Random House)

12. “Guinness World Records 2025″ – (Guinness World Records)

13. “The Night Before Christmas at Dunder Mifflin” by Brian Baumgartner et al. (Mariner)

14. “Matty Matheson” by Matty Matheson (Ten Speed)

15. “Taylor Swift: The Stories Behind the Songs” by Annie Zaleski (Thunder Bay)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Hexed” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

2. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Lost and Lassoed” by Lyla Sage (Dial)

4. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

5. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “The Christmas Tree Farm” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

7. “How My Neighbor Stole Christmas” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

8. “The Striker (deluxe ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. “Kagurabachi, Vol. 1″ by Takeru Hokazono (Viz)

10. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

11. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

12. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

14. “The Berry Pickers” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

15. “God of Malice” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

