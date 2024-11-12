Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. 48 Hours: NCIS, 48 Hours 2. Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov, Vox…

Top New Shows (US):

1. 48 Hours: NCIS, 48 Hours

2. Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov, Vox Media Podcast Network

3. The McShay Show, The Ringer

4. The Duncan & Coe History Show, Duncan & Coe

5. Drop A Pin, Barstool Sports

6. History Hyenas with Chris Destefano and Yannis Pappas, Chris Destefano and Yannis Pappas

7. The Authentic Society, The Authentic Society

8. Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia, Envy Media

9. Dudes On Dudes with Gronk and Jules, iHeartPodcasts

10. The David Ghiyam Podcast, David Ghiyam

