US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Small and the Mighty by Sharon McMahon, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Targeted: Beirut by Jack Carr and James M. Scott, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale (Random House Audio)

5. Truths by Vivek Ramaswamy, narrated by Timothy Andrés Pabon and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. What in the World?! by Leanne Morgan, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill (Random House Audio)

2. My Rules by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano (Brilliance Audio)

3. Disney Frozen: Olaf’s Quest by Disney Press and Suzanne Francis, performed by Jake Green, Matt Lowe, Abby Trott and full cast (Audible Originals)

4. Practical Adept by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee (Podium Audio)

5. Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks, narrated by Holter Graham and the author (Random House Audio)

6. 7 Hours to Die by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Sarah Paulson, Patina Miller, Mel Rodriguez, Dan Stevens and full cast (Audible Originals)

7. Natural Selection by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Amazon Original Stories)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

9. Night Road by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Forest of Lost Souls by Dean Koontz, narrated by January LaVoy (Brilliance Audio)

