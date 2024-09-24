US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 2. Nexus…

Nonfiction

1. Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale (Random House Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. The Wonder of Stevie by Wesley Morris, narrated by the author, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Questlove, Dionne Warwick, Janelle Monáe, Smokey Robinson, Babyface, Ray Parker, Jr., Deniece Williams and full cast (Audible Originals)

6. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

7. The Third Gilmore Girl by Kelly Bishop and Amy Sherman-Palladino – foreword, narrated by Kelly Bishop (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Lucky Loser by Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig, narrated by Gabra Zackman (Penguin Audio)

9. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

10. Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Joseph Nguyen)

Fiction

1. My Rules by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano (Brilliance Audio)

2. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill (Random House Audio)

3. Natural Selection by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Amazon Original Stories)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

5. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman, narrated by Nicola Walker (Penguin Audio)

6. Night Road by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney (Brilliance Audio)

7. 7 Hours to Die by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Sarah Paulson, Patina Miller, Mel Rodriguez, Dan Stevens and full cast (Audible Originals)

8. Not Till We Are Lost by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Originals)

9. Disney Frozen: Olaf’s Quest by Disney Press and Suzanne Francis, performed by Jake Green, Matt Lowe, Abby Trott and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. The Butcher Game by Alaina Urquhart, narrated by Sophie Amoss and Joe Knezevich (Zando)

