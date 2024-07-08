US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s) 2. “Swan Song” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) 3. “All…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “Swan Song” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

4. “Eruption” by Crichton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “Resurrection” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Camino Ghosts” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “The Midnight Feast” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

10. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “Middle of the Night” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

12. “Red Sky Morning” by Jack Carr (Atria)

13. “Sandwich” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

14. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

15. “The Wren in the Holly Library (deluxe ltd. ed.)” by K.A. Linde (Red Tower)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Democracy or Else” by Favreau/Lovett/Vietor (Crooked Media Reads)

2. “On Call” by Anthony Fauci (Viking)

3. “The Singularity Is Nearer” by Ray Kurzweil (Viking)

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson (Crown)

6. “Lies I Taught in Medical School” by Robert Lufkin (BenBella)

7. “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You” by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Love & Whiskey” by Fawn Weaver (Melcher Media)

9. “A Very Chinese Cookbook” by Pang/Pang (America’s Test Kitchen)

10. “The War on Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

11. “When the Night Comes Falling” by Howard Blum (Harper)

12. “An Unfinished Love Story” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Burn” by Kline/Kline (Hachette Go)

14. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

15. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

3. “A Novel Love Story” by Ashley Poston (Berkley)

4. “Not in Love” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

6. “This Summer Will Be Different” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

7. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

9. “If We Ever Meet Again” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Tangled Up in You” by Christina Lauren (Hyperion Avenue)

12. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

13. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

14. “What Did You Do?” by Jeneane O’Riley (Bloom)

15. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

