US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

1. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

4. “Upside Down” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

6. “The Exchange” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The Little Liar” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

8. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. “Fourth Wing” (special ed.) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

11. “The Edge” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

13. “The Serpent & Wings of Night” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

14. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. “Inheritance” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Oath and Honor” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

2. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. “Dinner Tonight” by Alex Snodgrass (William Morrow)

4. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

5. “The Woman in Me” by Britney Spears (Gallery)

6. “Younger for Life” by Anthony Youn (Hanover Square)

7. “Hidden Potential” by Adam Grant (Viking)

8. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

9. “Build the Life You Want” by Brooks/Winfrey (Portfolio)

10. “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks (Random House)

11. “The Noom Kitchen” by Noom (Simon Element)

12. “Rich AF” by Vivian Tu (Portfolio)

13. “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Prequel” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

15. “How to ADHD” by Jessica McCabe (Rodale)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

4. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

9. “The Assassin’s Blade” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 9” by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

11. “What Moves the Dead” by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)

12. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Crown of Midnight” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

15. “King of Greed” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

