US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Random in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Dead Man’s Hand by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)

3. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books)

4. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. Only Say Good Things by Crystal Hefner (Grand Central Publishing)

9. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

10. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller (Blackstone Audio)

4. MeatEater’s American History: The Long Hunters (1761-1775) (Unabridged) by Clay Newcomb & Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Only Say Good Things by Crystal Hefner (Hachette Audio)

6. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

10. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

