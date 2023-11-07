US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Dirty Thirty by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books) 2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big…

Listen now to WTOP News

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Dirty Thirty by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

3. A Fire in the Flesh: A Flesh and Fire Novel by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

4. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery Books)

5. The Secret by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Exchange by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

9. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Exchange: After The Firm (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Dirty Thirty (Unabridged) by Janet Evanovich (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

10. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.