Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 05/05/2023:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Ed Sheeran
2. Red Hot Chili Peppers
3. Coldplay
4. Harry Styles
5. JJ Lin
6. Eagles
7. Backstreet Boys
8. Chris Brown
9. Rauw Alejandro
10. Blake Shelton
11. Kenny Chesney
12. Ana Gabriel
13. Usher
14. Carin León
15. Marc Anthony
16. Marco Antonio Solís
17. Romeo Santos
18. Lizzo
19. André Rieu
20. Cody Johnson
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.