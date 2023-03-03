Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 3, 2023, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up