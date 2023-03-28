Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Countdown by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company) 3. The Last Honest Woman by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 4. Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group) 5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 8. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up