MTV to bring new reality TV series on artmaking to the Hirshhorn

A new reality series from MTV offers a variety of artists a chance at a cash prize at DC's own Hirshhorn Museum.

For regular viewers of MTV series, going to the museum might seem as boring as watching paint dry.

But that’s exactly what “The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist,” a new unscripted series produced in partnership with the Hirshhorn Museum, wants viewers to do.

The new series follows seven American artists from around the country as they compete to create “commissions” based on the work of other artists in the Hirshhorn’s collection, including Laurie Anderson, Barbara Kruger, Yayoi Kusama, Nam June Paik and Alma Thomas.

“This series will introduce audiences, wherever they are, to art-making, spotlighting the importance of artists in society,” Melissa Chiu, museum director, said in a news release.

Chiu will also serve as chief judge for the series, alongside a rotating panel of judges, including artists Adam Pendleton and Abigail DeVille.

The winner of the series will receive a cash prize from MTV as well as the opportunity to exhibit their work at the Hirshhorn.

Contestants include Jamaal Barber, Frank Buffalo Hyde, Misha Kahn, Clare Kambhu, Baseera Khan, Jillian Mayer and Jennifer Warren.

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist premieres Friday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV and will re-air on the Smithsonian Channel Tuesday, March 7, at 9 p.m. ET.