Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Comedy duo Tina Fey…

Comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kick off new tour in DC

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

February 14, 2023, 11:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

“Saturday Night Live” alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced their first tour together, The Restless Leg Tour, kicking off at D.C.’s DAR Constitution Hall.

The tour celebrates the duo’s 30 years of friendship with an evening of comedy, improv, storytelling and entertainment.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” said Poehler and Fey in the tour release.

The four-city East Coast tour will start on April 28 in D.C. before continuing on to Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City in New Jersey.

Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. with code RESTLESS.

“We cannot wait to see you! So yeah, let’s do this thing,” said Poehler in the announcement video posted on Instagram.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up