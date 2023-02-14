Comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kick off new tour in DC

Saturday Night Live alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced their first tour together, The Restless Leg Tour, kicking off at the DAR Constitution Hall in D.C.

The tour celebrates the duo’s 30 years of friendship with an evening of comedy, improv, storytelling and entertainment.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” said Poehler and Fey in the tour release.

The four-city East Coast tour will start on April 28 in D.C. before continuing on to Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City in New Jersey.

Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. with code RESTLESS.

“We cannot wait to see you! So yeah, let’s do this thing,” said Poehler in the announcement video posted on Instagram.