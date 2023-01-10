Apple-Books-Top-10

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
The Associated Press

January 10, 2023, 11:19 AM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. Without a Trace by Danielle Steel – 9781984821874 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes – 9780593186725 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Drake by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

8. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday & Stephen Hanselman – 9780735211742 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Villa by Rachel Hawkins – 9781250280022 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

