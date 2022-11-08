ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 11:55 AM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich – 9781668003084 – (Atria Books)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry – 9781250866462 – (Flatiron Books)

3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

4. Racing the Light by Robert Crais – 9780525535751 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818553 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

8. Triple Cross by James Patterson – 9780316499194 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Long Shadows by David Baldacci – 9781538719794 – (Grand Central Publishing)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

