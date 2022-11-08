Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich – 9781668003084 – (Atria Books)
2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry – 9781250866462 – (Flatiron Books)
3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)
4. Racing the Light by Robert Crais – 9780525535751 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818553 – (Random House Publishing Group)
7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
8. Triple Cross by James Patterson – 9780316499194 – (Little, Brown and Company)
9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
10. Long Shadows by David Baldacci – 9781538719794 – (Grand Central Publishing)
