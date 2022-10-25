RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

2. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Long Shadows by David Baldacci – 9781538719794 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Damaged Shadows by Kathleen Brooks – No ISBN Available – (Laurens Publishing)

7. The Maze by Nelson DeMille – 9781501101809 – (Scribner)

8. Fire and Blood by Doug Wheatley & George R.R. Martin – 9781524796297 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver – 9780063251991 – (Harper)

10. Righteous Prey by John Sandford – 9780593422489 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Entertainment News

