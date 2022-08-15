WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Home » Entertainment News » 'Stranger Things' star Millie…

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

CNN

August 15, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Millie Bobby Brown is enrolled in Purdue University and attending classes online.

The “Stranger Things” star revealed the news in an interview with Allure magazine, saying she is studying human services, where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.”

Purdue University is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. “Stranger Things” also takes place in Indiana, in the the fictional town of Hawkins. Brown plays Eleven a girl with telekinetic abilities.

Purdue has been referenced in the show over its seasons, including on a special-edition Purdue shirt that appeared during Season 3.

While “Stranger Things 5” is set to be the show’s final season, both a live-action “Stranger Things” spinoff and a “stage play set within the world and mythology” of the show are being created by Upside Down Pictures, the production company founded by the show’s creators The Duffer Brothers.

The show follows a group of kids and adults that battle the forces of a parallel universe.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up