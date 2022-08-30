Apple-Movies-Top-10

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 12:06 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Nope

3. Elvis

4. DC League of Super-Pets

5. Top Gun 2 Movie Collection

6. Jurassic World Dominion

7. Minions: The Rise of Gru

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

9. Everything Everywhere All At Once

10. Vengeance (2022)

11. Morbius

12. Rogue Agent

13. Tropic Thunder

14. Easter Sunday

15. The Northman

16. The Bad Guys

17. Top Gun

18. Minority Report

19. The Black Phone

20. Downton Abbey: A New Era

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Vengeance (2022)

2. Rogue Agent

3. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

4. Memory

5. Spin Me Round

6. Watcher

7. Facing Nolan

8. Men (2022)

9. Resurrection

10. Official Competition

11. Funny Pages

12. The Immaculate Room

13. Stan & Ollie

14. I Love My Dad

15. Nosferatu the Vampyre

16. Midsommar

17. Hereditary

18. Old Henry

19. The Outfit (2022)

20. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

