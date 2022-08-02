Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Jurassic World Dominion 2. Everything Everywhere All At Once 3. The Black Phone 4. Uncharted 5.…

Movies US charts: 1. Jurassic World Dominion 2. Everything Everywhere All At Once 3. The Black Phone 4. Uncharted 5. The Bad Guys 6. Downton Abbey: A New Era 7. The Northman 8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 9. Facing Nolan 10. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Facing Nolan 2. Memory 3. Watcher 4. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen 5. Men (2022) 6. Man of God 7. The 355 8. The Outfit (2022) 9. Time Bandits 10. The Reef: Stalked Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.