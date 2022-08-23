Apple-Apps-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Elvis 2. Jurassic World Dominion 3. Minions: The Rise of Gru 4. Watcher 5. Vengeance (2022)…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. Elvis

2. Jurassic World Dominion

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru

4. Watcher

5. Vengeance (2022)

6. Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. Rogue Agent

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

10. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Vengeance (2022)

3. Rogue Agent

4. Spin Me Round

5. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

6. Memory

7. Facing Nolan

8. Resurrection

9. Men (2022)

10. I Love My Dad

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.