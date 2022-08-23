RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 11:47 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Elvis

2. Jurassic World Dominion

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru

4. Watcher

5. Vengeance (2022)

6. Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. Rogue Agent

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

10. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Vengeance (2022)

3. Rogue Agent

4. Spin Me Round

5. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

6. Memory

7. Facing Nolan

8. Resurrection

9. Men (2022)

10. I Love My Dad

