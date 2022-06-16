RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Home » Entertainment News » Mick Jagger 'feeling much…

Mick Jagger ‘feeling much better’ after Covid diagnosis

CNN

June 16, 2022, 9:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mick Jagger has shared that his health is improving after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Rolling Stones frontman posted a message on his verified Instagram Wednesday, writing “you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days.”

“I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week!” the post read. “The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon!”

The Rolling Stones had canceled a concert in Amsterdam after Jagger, 78, contracted the virus.

He had heart surgery to replace a valve in 2019.

The band is on summer tour in honor of its 60th anniversary.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

DISA's HaCC prioritizing customers over technology

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up