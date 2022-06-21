Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » Entertainment News » Broadway theaters drop their…

Broadway theaters drop their mask mandate starting in July

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — In another sign that the world of entertainment is returning to pre-pandemic normal, Broadway theaters will no longer demand audiences wear masks starting in July.

The Broadway League announced Tuesday that mask-wearing will be optional next month onward, a further loosening of restrictions. In May, most Broadway theaters lifted the requirement that audience members provide proof of vaccination to enter venues.

The latest policy will “be evaluated on a monthly basis as we continue to monitor the science,” according to a statement by the League, which represents Broadway producers. It also said that “audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.” Producers have long complained that ticket sales may be depressed due to the mask ban.

Actors’ Equity Association, which represents 51,000 stage actors and stage managers, did have a reaction to the change.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

MSPB making ‘good headway’ through case backlog, acting chairwoman Harris says

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

OASIS+ or OASIS-Plus? Either way, GSA puts the next generation services contract on the fast track

Lead agency for security clearance reform expands 'continuous vetting'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up