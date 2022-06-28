Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 3. Uncharted…

Movies US charts:

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

3. Uncharted

4. Morbius

5. Watcher

6. The Bad Guys

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home

8. The Contractor

9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

10. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Memory

3. The Outfit (2022)

4. Blacklight

5. Sh(asterisk)thouse

6. Sublet

7. Studio 666

8. Midsommar

9. Murder at Yellowstone City

10. One Hour Photo

