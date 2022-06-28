FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

3. Uncharted

4. Morbius

5. Watcher

6. The Bad Guys

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home

8. The Contractor

9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

10. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Memory

3. The Outfit (2022)

4. Blacklight

5. Sh(asterisk)thouse

6. Sublet

7. Studio 666

8. Midsommar

9. Murder at Yellowstone City

10. One Hour Photo

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Twelve senators reject VA's plans to reshape health care real estate under AIR Commission

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up