Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 12:40 PM

Apple TV app

Movies US charts:

1. The Lost City

2. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

3. Top Gun

4. Uncharted

5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

6. The Contractor

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home

8. Father Stu

9. The Bad Guys

10. Dog (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outfit (2022)

2. Blacklight

3. Lamb

4. The Sanctity of Space

5. Hatching

6. Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.

7. Memory

8. Good Mourning

9. The Innocents

10. Belfast

