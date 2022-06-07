Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app Movies US charts: 1. The Lost City 2. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore 3. Top Gun…

Apple TV app Movies US charts: 1. The Lost City 2. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore 3. Top Gun 4. Uncharted 5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 6. The Contractor 7. Spider-Man: No Way Home 8. Father Stu 9. The Bad Guys 10. Dog (2022) Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The Outfit (2022) 2. Blacklight 3. Lamb 4. The Sanctity of Space 5. Hatching 6. Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr. 7. Memory 8. Good Mourning 9. The Innocents 10. Belfast