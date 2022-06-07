Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app
Movies US charts:
1. The Lost City
2. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
3. Top Gun
4. Uncharted
5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
6. The Contractor
7. Spider-Man: No Way Home
8. Father Stu
9. The Bad Guys
10. Dog (2022)
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Outfit (2022)
2. Blacklight
3. Lamb
4. The Sanctity of Space
5. Hatching
6. Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.
7. Memory
8. Good Mourning
9. The Innocents
10. Belfast
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.