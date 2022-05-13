RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 7:10 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Lloyd Blankfein, senior chairman of Goldman Sachs.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pelosi; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

“Fox News Sunday” — Govs. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for the Senate in Pennsylvania.

