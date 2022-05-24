Apple-Books-Top-10

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 11:23 AM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. In the Blood by Jack Carr – 9781982181680 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Phil by Alan Shipnuck – 9781476797113 – (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Book Lovers by Emily Henry – 9780593334843 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Something Wilder by Christina Lauren – 9781982173425 – (Gallery Books)

8. The Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133596 – (Atria Books)

9. Then Came Love by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

10. 22 Seconds by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316499385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

