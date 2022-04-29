RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Power; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton; Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayorkas; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Mayorkas; Menendez.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up