US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The War of Two Queens by Jennifer L. Armentrout – 9781952457722 – (Blue Box Press)

2. The Match by Harlan Coben – 9781538748336 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley – 9780063003071 – (William Morrow)

7. Shadows Reel by C. J. Box – 9780593331279 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Shenanigans by Sarina Bowen – 9781950155279 – (Tuxbury Publishing LLC)

9. The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250273215 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. The Summer Getaway by Susan Mallery – 9780369703668 – (HQN Books)

