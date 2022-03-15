The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. House of Gucci
2. Sing 2
3. Dog (2022)
4. Belfast
5. Scream (2022)
6. King Richard
7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
8. American Underdog
9. No Time to Die
10. Licorice Pizza
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Belfast
2. Blacklight
3. The Desperate Hour
4. The Burning Sea
5. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
6. Red Rocket
7. Gold
8. One Shot
9. The Hating Game
10. The 355
