The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 11:10 AM

Movies US charts:

1. House of Gucci

2. Sing 2

3. Dog (2022)

4. Belfast

5. Scream (2022)

6. King Richard

7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

8. American Underdog

9. No Time to Die

10. Licorice Pizza

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Belfast

2. Blacklight

3. The Desperate Hour

4. The Burning Sea

5. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

6. Red Rocket

7. Gold

8. One Shot

9. The Hating Game

10. The 355

