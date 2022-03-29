RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » Entertainment News » Oprah Winfrey to receive…

Oprah Winfrey to receive honorary PEN/Faulkner award

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — For her championing of so many authors over the past quarter century, Oprah Winfrey is herself receiving a literary honor.

The PEN/Faulkner Foundation is giving Winfrey its inaugural Literary Champion award, a lifetime achievement prize for contributions to literacy and for inspiring younger readers and writers. PEN/Faulkner is otherwise known for the annual fiction prize it has presented since 1981.

“Oprah Winfrey is a literary force field,” PEN/Faulkner Board Vice President Mary Haft said in a statement Tuesday. “She has been like a lighthouse, standing sentry and shining a beacon of light onto literature and into the lives of writers and readers.”

Winfrey, who has boosted the sales for dozens of authors through the book club she founded in 1996, received an honorary National Book Award in 1999. She will accept her PEN/Faulkner award during a virtual ceremony to be held May 2.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

Why GSA just made Polaris a no-win situation for many small firms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up